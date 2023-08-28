If you’re a fan of young adult romance dramas, Prime Video’s latest hit can be exactly what you are looking for. This story follows the steps of similar movies such as “It’s Not My Fault,” or the “After” saga, and it stars Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo.

Thorne achieved global fame as a child star in Disney Channel’s series “Shake It Up,” in which she starred alongside Zendaya. After that, she has appeared in titles such as “Blended” (2014), “The DUFF” (2015), or “Midnight Sun” (2018).

Meanwhile, Mascolo is an Italian singer who is starting to build his acting career with roles in romance films. He is mostly known for working with Thorne, who is his ex-girlfriend, in ‘Time Is Up,” and this movie is the continuation of that story…

‘Game of Love,’ the Top 8 film on Prime Video globally

“Game of Love” (2022) is currently the Top 8 movie on Prime Video worldwide, according to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data from streaming platforms. The film is the sequel of “Time Is Up,” which was released in 2021.

In the movie, Vivien (Thorne) and Roy (Mascolo) are still in love and are headed to his childhood home in Sicily in order to sell the family’s house. However, they will have to face some secrets from Roy’s past.

The film was directed by Italian filmmaker Elisa Amoruso, who also directed the first film. She is also known for working in the documentary of Chiara Ferragni, “Unposted.” The movie was written by Amoruso, Anita Rivaroli, and Marco Borromei.