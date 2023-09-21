Romain Duris and Emma Mackey joined forces two years ago to create one of the most popular romantic dramas, which was directed by Martin Bourboulon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it continues to shine on Prime Video.

It had its big screen debut in March 2021 at the Alliance Française French Film Festival in Australia, but it didn’t make its way to the streaming platform until some time later, after being in theaters for a few months.

The movie is based on real historical events but is mixed with some fictional elements and managed to gross over 13 million dollars worldwide. Here, check out the title that is trending again…

Eiffel, the trending romantic drama that’s on Prime Video

Eiffel is not only a love story but could also be considered a biopic as it tells the life of one of the greatest icons. It is currently available for streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

The story follows Gustave Eiffel, who had just finished the construction of the Statue of Liberty and was at the peak of his career. The French government wanted him to create something spectacular for the 1889 Paris Universal Exposition, but he was only interested in the subway project.

Romain Duris portrays Eiffel, while Emma Mackey plays Adrienne Bourgès. Pierre Deladonchamps, Armande Boulanger, Andranic Manet, Alexandre Steiger and Philippe Hérisson are some of the stars have accompanied the main actors in the film.