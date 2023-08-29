Ryan Gosling has experienced a particularly fruitful year, attributed primarily to the resounding success of Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie.” The movie has impressively garnered over $1 billion in global box office revenue, and has put Gosling once again in the front of awards’ buzz.

Amidst Gosling’s collection of widely recognized cinematic works, one of his most celebrated is “La La Land,” where he showcased his musical chops. And, if you’re interested in a similar movie with the Canadian star, this lesser known romantic drama could be an option.

In the film, Gosling shares the screen with Rooney Mara (Carol, Women Talking), Michael Fassbender (Shame, Prometheus), and Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Closer). So, learn more about this movie.

‘Song to Song,’ a romantic drama to watch on Prime Video

“Song to Song,” directed by the accomplished Terrence Malick, is an experimental romantic drama that you can find on Prime Video. The film crafts a contemporary tale of love intricately woven against the backdrop of Austin, Texas’ vibrant music scene.

The story follows the fates of two couples — the aspiring songwriters Faye and BV, as well as the formidable music mogul Cook and a waitress ensnared within his grasp. Their pursuit of success unfolds within a rock ‘n’ roll tapestry, rich in themes of seduction and betrayal.

The film has been met with a diverse array of critical responses, encompassing both commendation and critique. While it may not universally resonate, enthusiasts of Terrence Malick’s directorial prowess will find “Song to Song” a compelling addition to their cinematic journey.