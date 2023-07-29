Prime Video: The sci-fi movie with Chris Pratt that ranks in the top 3 worldwide

Chris Pratt is one of the most popular actors of the generation and who stars in one of the sci-fi movies that has entered the top 10 worldwide on Prime Video this week, being one of the favorites of users.

J.A. Bayona is directing the project, while Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow and Michael Crichton were responsible for writing the script. The 44-year-old actor plays Owen Grady, the main character.

The film is part of one of the most popular franchises of all time, which has had multiple parts and has been releasing titles since 1993. Here, check out which production is famous on the streaming platform…

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ranks in the top 3 worldwide

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018 and managed to gross a huge amount of money, becoming a favorite of viewers. This week it has been trending again and took the top 3 of Prime Video‘s worldwide ranking.

Chris Pratt shares the lead role with Bryce Dallas Howard. The two stars were accompanied by a long list of actors. Among them Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong.

The story follows Owen and Claire, who organize a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event when the island’s dormant volcano begins to roar.