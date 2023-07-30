Prime Video: The sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt that is trending and you can watch on the platform

Chris Pratt is one of the most on-demand actors right now. After ending (at least for now) his stint as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU, he still has several upcoming projects including voicing the movie of Garfield (yes, the cat) and the second season of The Terminal List.

Precisely, Pratt has graduated from funny sidekick to action leading man thanks to starring in the Jurassic World movies and Guardians of the Galaxy series. After that, he also starred in the sci-fi thriller The Passengers, alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Among his action thrillers, there’s this movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ that is trending, according to ReelGood, and that you can watch on Prime Video. Here’s everything you need to know, including plot and cast.

The Tomorrow War, the Chris Pratt action sci-fi thriller to watch on Prime Video

‘The Tomorrow War’ (2021) is the perfect matchup between war, sci-fi and aliens. The movie follows a group of time travelers, who arrive from the year 2051 to announce that in thirty years, humanity is losing a global war against an alien species.

The movie is directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman movie), and written by Zach Dean (Deadfall, Fast X). Apart from Pratt, the rest of the cast includes: Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

While it was originally to release in theaters, the pandemic forced Paramount to sell it to Prime Video. It had a budget of $200 million, and it received mixed reviews. Most praise was for the concept, action sequences and performances.