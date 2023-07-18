Prime Video: The series that dethroned 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' as the most-watched in the US

While Netflix might be still the most popular streaming service, the others have started to compete with very popular original series and movies. For example, Prime Video this year has released some of the most watched TV shows with ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ and the second season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

The latter has really become a cultural phenomenon, being one of the most talked about shows on Twitter since its first three episodes released on July 14. The teen drama is based on Jenny Han’s novel series of the same name, and it features music by Taylor Swift.

While ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ quickly became the most-watched show on Prime Video during the week, there’s a new series that now has the spot in the US. Here, check out which show is now the number one on the platform.

The political action thriller that is number 1 on Prime Video USA

According to FlixPatrol, a website which collects viewership data, the most-watched series on Prime Video in the US is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. Its fourth and final season ended on July 14, and now all episodes are available to watch.

The series is a political action thriller based on characters from the fictional “Ryanverse” created by Clancy. In Season 4, the rest of the cast consists of Michael Peña, Okieriete Onaodowan, Louis Ozawa Changchien and Zuleikha Robinson.

In the fourth season, Jack, now the CIA’s acting deputy director, will face his most dangerous mission yet. He and his colleagues will have to investigate an alliance between a drug cartel and a terrorist organization.