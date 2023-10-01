Prime Video: The sports comedy with Woody Harrelson trending in the US this week

One of the best genres to find heartfelt, inspiring stories while also having a fun time is the sports comedy. And this week on Prime Video, a new sports comedy is trending in the United States. Here’s all you need to know.

According to FlixPatrol, this film is the seventh most-watched film on the platform in the United States. The film was written by Mark Rizzo, and it’s a remake of the 2018 Spanish film of the same name.

The Spanish version of the movie won three Goya awards, including Best Film. Meanwhile, the American remake was received with mixed reviews by critics, who praised the performances and the humor of the story.

‘Champions,’ a sports comedy to watch on Prime Video

The film is titled ‘Champions,’ and it follows Harrelson as a volatile minor-league basketball coach who, following an arrest, is tasked with coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities as part of his community service.

The rest of the cast also includes Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, and Cheech Marin. The movie was released in March of this year and grossed a modest $18 million at the box office. However, the budget hasn’t been disclosed.

The film was directed by Bobby Farrelly, who was making his solo directorial debut. He usually directs alongside his brother Pete, and they are known for movies such as ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘Dumb and Dumber.’