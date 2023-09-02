Prime Video: The suspense thriller with Robert Pattinson that ranks 8 in the US

Robert Pattinson has had a successful career in Hollywood since he was young, and now, at the age of 37, he’s a well-established star. Last year, he was the leading face in one of the most highly anticipated thrillers of the year.

Despite the mixed reviews, it was so successful that it was renewed for a second installment. It was directed by Matt Reeves and is based on the dark character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics.

Initially, it was going to have Ben Affleck as the director and lead of the plot, but after 2015, several changes were made and the Twilight actor decided to take on the role. Here, check out the trend shining on Prime Video in the United States…

The Batman ranked No. 8 on Prime Video US

The Batman is not only one of Robert Pattinson‘s most successful films but also the franchise has gained new fans recently. This week, the thriller has become one of the most-watched on Prime Video in the United States.

It has been confirmed that this is the first installment of what will be a Batman trilogy, which will share the same universe with a spin-off series set to premiere on HBO Max. Currently, it holds the 8th position in the ranking.

Director Matt Reeves confessed that he tried to explore the detective side of the character more than in previous films, drawing inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock films and the New Hollywood era, as well as some comic books.

“When Enigma, a sadistic serial killer, begins to murder Gotham’s leading political figures, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement”, describes the official synopsis.

In addition to the main star, the cast was filled with major stars. Among them are Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham.