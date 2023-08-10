Prime Video: The Taylor Russell drama trending in the US one day after its release

When it comes to rising stars, Taylor Russell is certainly a talent to watch. This Canadian actress and model has begun to earn critical acclaim for her performances in numerous movies and TV shows.

She is best known for her role in the Netflix sci-fi series “Lost In Space,” which ran from 2018 to 2021. After initially appearing in minor roles in films such as “Before I Fall,” she gained recognition for her starring role in “Waves” in 2019, which led to her nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female.

She then appeared in the horror film “Escape Room” (2019) and its 2021 sequel. However, her most significant film to date is now available to watch on Prime Video. According to FlixPatrol, it’s currently the sixth most-watched film just a day after landing on the platform. Learn more about it here.

“Bones and All,” the drama trending on Prime Video in the US

Russell starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” a film that received critical acclaim. The movie is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The story follows a pair of young cannibals on a road trip journey through Ronald Reagan’s America. The movie has been described as both romantic and beautiful, yet also heart-wrenching and deeply unsettling.

The rest of the cast includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper. It premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Guadagnino and Russell won awards for Best Director and Best Performance by an Emerging Artist, respectively.