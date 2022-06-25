After appearing once again in the MCU as Star-Lord, Chris Pratt will also come back to television with his upcoming series ‘The Terminal List’ for Amazon Prime Video. Here, check out everything you need to know about it.

Chris Pratt is one of the most coveted a-listers in Hollywood. This summer alone, the actor is coming from premiering ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and he will reprise his role as Peter “Star-Lord” Quill in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. However, that’s not all as he will also star in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’, an action thriller series.

Pratt, who also is voicing the upcoming Mario Bros. movie, first gained wide recognition with his work in the series 'Parks & Recreation', but he had several recurring roles in other shows such as ‘The OC’ and starred in ‘Everwood’ for the WB.

Now, as one of the most profitable stars in the industry, Pratt will not only star in ‘The Terminal List’, he is also producing the show which is based on the novel by Jack Carr. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project such as release date, cast and plot.

‘The Terminal List’: What is the plot of Chris Pratt’s new series?

The story follows Navy SEAL James Reece, portrayed by Pratt, who survives an ambush during a covert mission in which his entire platoon is killed. When he returns home, he discovers new evidence which makes him think he wasn’t the only one responsible for the incident. He then will have to uncover dark secrets and deal with the consequences of wanting to know what happened that day.

‘The Terminal List’ cast: Who is acting alongside Pratt?

Pratt is not the only big name that will appear in ‘The Terminal List’. Taylor Kitsch will play Reece’s best friend and SEAL-turned-CIA agent Ben Edwardss, Jeanne Tripplehorn will play Secretary of Defense Lorreain Hartley and Constance Wu will play war correspondent Katie Buranek. The rest of the cast consists of:

Riley Keough as James Reece’s wife Lauren

Arlo Mertz as Lucy, Reece’s daughter

Catherine Dyer as Reece’s mother-in-law Rachel Campbell

Patrick Schwarzenegger as one of Reece’s younger team members, Donny Mitchell

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn.

Other actors with recurring roles, according to Deadline, are: LaMonica Garrett, Alexis Louder, Tom Amandes, JD Pardo as an FBI Task Force leader, and Christina Vidal Mitchell as a U.S. Marshall.

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’: When will it come out?

‘The Terminal List’ will premiere on Friday, July 1, 2022. The series was filmed last year, but it was in development a year earlier. However, it’s unclear if all the episodes are going to be released at once or weekly.