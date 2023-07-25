Prime Video: The thriller with 'Barbie' star Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse you can watch right now

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie live-action movie has finally arrived in cinemas and it has been an astonishing success. The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has already grossed $400 million worldwide, marking it as the best opening of the year and a record for a female director.

Part of the appeal it’s the diverse casting, which includes stars such as Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and more. It also includes rising star Hari Nef, who plays Dr. Barbie and was recently part of HBO’s series The Idol.

Nef, who is trans, started her career as a model, walking for several fashion brands and was the first openly trans woman to cover Elle Magazine. In TV and film, she has appeared in comedies such as 1Up and Meet Cute. However, here we recommend this satirical thriller film that you can find on Prime Video.

Assasination Nation with Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse, all you need to know

Assassination Nation is a satirical thriller comedy that follows four high school seniors’ friends in a small town, whose lives are turned upside down after an anonymous hacker starts to reveal personal messages and secrets of thousands of people and cause violent mobs.

The movie was written and directed by Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson. Apart from Nef and Waterhouse, it stars Odessa Young, and Abra. The rest of the cast includes: Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale, Bella Thorne and Cody Christian.

If you’re in the US, you can stream it on Prime Video with a Cinemax subscription. If not, you can also rent it or buy it on Youtube, Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, DIRECTV, Vudu and more platforms.