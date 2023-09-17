Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson headline Netflix‘s latest romantic comedy, “Love At First Sight,” based on Jennifer E. Smith’s 2011 novel, “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.” The film, which premiered on September 15th, currently holds the title of being the most-watched movie on the platform worldwide, as reported by FlixPatrol.

Hardy is widely recognized for his roles in “EastEnders,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” If you’re interested in catching one of his recent performances, you might want to check out this thriller featuring Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for appearing in “Euphoria.”

They both star in this film alongside Justice Smith and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The movie is an erotic thriller by Michael Mohan, who is known for the romantic comedy “Save The Date.” Here’s all you need to know about this movie.

‘The Voyeurs,’ a thriller with Ben Hardy

“The Voyeurs” is an erotic thriller that follows a young couple, played by Sweeney and Smith, as they move into an apartment together. They soon discover that their windows offer a direct view into their neighbors’ lives (Hardy and Bordizzo), and their initial curiosity evolves into a full-blown obsession, leading to drastic consequences.

The film was released in 2021, and it received mixed reviews from critics. While most of them compared it negatively to other movies of the genre, The Guardian gave it a favorable review of four from five stars, calling it “the real deal.”

You can watch it on Prime Video.