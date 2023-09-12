Prime Video: The thriller with Keanu Reeves and Elle Fanning you can stream right now

Elle Fanning stars alongside Keanu Reeves in this psychological thriller helmed and co-written by Nicolas Winding Refn. The Danish director is mostly known for “Drive” and “Only God Forgives,” his two collaborations with Ryan Gosling.

This thriller, which is available to watch on Prime Video, was also co-written by Mary Laws and Polly Stenham. Apart from Fanning and Reeves, the rest of the cast includes Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Abbey Lee, Desmond Harrington, and Christina Hendricks.

The movie was an international co-production between France, Denmark, and the United States. And it competed for the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. However, it was received with mixed reviews, dividing critics. Check out more.

‘The Neon Demon,’ the psychological thriller with Elle Fanning to watch

The film is titled “The Neon Demon,” and it’s known for its visually striking cinematography and provocative themes, as it delves into the dark and unsettling world of the fashion industry.

The film follows Jesse (played by Elle Fanning), an aspiring young model who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the cutthroat world of fashion. Her striking beauty quickly attracts the attention and envy of fellow models and industry insiders. As Jesse’s star rises, she becomes entangled in a web of jealousy, obsession, and cruelty.

As we said, the movie polarized critics. While some praised its artistry and audacity, others found fault with its unconventional narrative and disturbing content. However, it’s worth a watch for fans of the genre. You can find it on Prime Video.