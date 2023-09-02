Prime Video has updated its top 10 in the United States, and now it’s a dramatic thriller that has earned a spot on the list. It was released last year and starred Tom Berenger (Platoon and Inception) and Cam Gigandet (Twilight and Burlesque).

The movie was rated R and has a total runtime of one hour and a half. It is currently also part of the ranking of the most successful mature audience titles on the streaming platform.

The project was directed by Tibor Takács, with the story created by Michael Paré. D. Glase Lomond and Joshua A. Cohen were responsible for adapting the screenplay for its cinematic production.

Black Warrant ranked No. 7 on Prime Video US

Tom Berenger and Cam Gigandet are the stars who joined forces to create Black Warrant last year, not knowing that in August 2023, it would become one of the most-watched movies on Prime Video in the United States.

The story follows a semi-retired assassin and a DEA agent who cross paths on separate missions to stop an organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and cause a global catastrophe.

In addition to the main actors, the cast included figures such as Jeff Fahey, Jonathan Avigdori, Sara Seyed, Rafael Cabrera, Rodrigo Abed, Rodrigo Abed, Rafael Cabrera and Carlos Aylagas.