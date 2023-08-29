It’s not surprising that foreign titles secure higher positions than American or British productions in the global Top 10 on Prime Video. Now, a Thai horror movie is shining on the list.

The streaming giant updated the ranking this morning, and the horror thriller continues to be one of the most-watched, thanks to users who have consistently been clicking play throughout the week.

It’s a story directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, who is known for other suspenseful and mysterious productions such as Shutter or Alone. Here, check out which horror classic continues to shine in the catalog.

The Medium is the most-watched horror movie on Prime Video

The Medium made its worldwide theatrical debut in 2021, and since then, it has continued to attract audiences and receive new reviews. This week, it has not only become a trend but also one of the most-watched movies on Prime Video.

The film tells a chilling tale about the inheritance of a shaman in the Isan region of Thailand and what might be possessing a family member. What it claims to be a Goddess might not be what it seems.

Sawanee Utoomma, Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sirani Yankittikan, Yasaka Chaisorn, Boonsong Nakphoo, Arunee Wattana and Thanutphon Boonsang are some of the actors who make up the cast of the Thai thriller.