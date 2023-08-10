Gerard Butler has a career and filmography full of successes, some of which have managed to transcend in history and be among the most acclaimed in the industry. Now it is Prime Video who has one of these.

The film, which mixes horror with one of the best known characters of all, was directed by Patrick Lussier. The script was written by the filmmaker himself and Joel Soisson in 2000.

The plot portrays the rebirth of a legend, who is known to be the most diabolical seducer of all time. Here, check out what’s trending this week on the streaming platform…

Dracula 2000 is the most watched vampire movie on Prime Video

After the boom that the 300 actor has had, thanks to his latest release Plane, some of his classics have come back to life. One of them was Dracula 2000, which has won the love and attention of Prime Video users.

The story follows a group of thieves who break into a chamber expecting to find paintings, but instead, they themselves free the Count, who travels to New Orleans to find the daughter of his nemesis, Mary Van Helsing.

Gerard Butler, Christopher Plummer, Jonny Lee Miller, Justine Waddell, Jennifer Esposito, Omar Epps, Shane West, Vitamin C, Omar Epps, Shane West, Tig Fong and Danny Masterson are among the stars in the cast.