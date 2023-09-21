Claire Foy will appear in the upcoming romantic fantasy film “All of Us Strangers,”alongside Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. The movie was already highly-anticipated but the release of the first trailer has fans begging for more. The film will premiere on December 22, 2023 in the US, but if you wish to see more of Foy, we recommend this war drama.

In fact, Foy is no stranger to historical drama, with perhaps her most famous role being Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed series “The Crown,” for which she won a Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress. And she recently appeared in Prime Video’s series “A Very British Scandal.”

Now, let’s turn our attention to another noteworthy historical drama, ‘The Night Watch,’ which initially premiered on the BBC and is available on Prime Video. The film also stars Jodie Whittaker and Anna Maxwell Martin, and it’s based on a beloved novel.

‘The Night Watch,’ the war drama to watch on Prime Video

“The Night Watch” (2011) is a historical romantic drama adapted from the acclaimed novel of the same name by Sarah Waters. It was adapted by Paula Milne and directed by Richard Laxton, who is known for films such as “Effie Gray.”

The movie is set in 1940s London, where Reggie and Helen establish a dating bureau, drawing the interest of numerous young people. Nonetheless, they encounter numerous challenges stemming from their impulsive and careless choices.

The rest of the cast includes: Harry Treadaway, Anna Wilson-Jones, Tom Weston-Jones, JJ Feild, Liam Garrigan, Claudie Blakley, Kenneth Cranham, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.