Prime Video: The war thriller with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz ranked No. 7 in the US

Prime Video has a wide variety of new titles in its catalog, but this time, one of the most popular classics in the history of cinema has become a trend among users worldwide.

The film was directed by Quentin Tarantino and made its debut on the big screen in 2009. The iconic filmmaker also took charge of writing the screenplay, which won an Oscar.

It has been hailed as one of the greatest movies ever made, not only for its plot and star-studded cast but also for the number of awards it garnered, with a total of 134 wins and 172 nominations.

Inglourious Basterds is the classic trending on Prime Video

Inglourious Basterds has become a trend again, more than 10 years after its theatrical release, all thanks to Prime Video users. The iconic movie has secured the 7th position on the top 10 list in the United States.

The story is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. A plot to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of American Jewish soldiers coincides with the vengeful plans of a cinema owner.

Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, Gedeon Burkhard, Mélanie Laurent, Diane Kruger, Omar Doom, Martin Wuttke, B.J. Novak, and Mike Myers form the main cast.