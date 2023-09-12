Prime Video: The Western-drama with Megan Fox and Josh Brolin that is Top 10 in the US

Josh Brolin and Megan Fox joined forces in 2010 and delivered one of the most well-known Western-style dramas in the history of cinema. The 37-year-old actress portrayed one of the most memorable female characters to date.

The film has now become one of the most-watched in the United States on a major streaming platform. The project was directed by Jimmy Hayward, who is known for works like Free Birds and Robots.

The story is about a cinematic adaptation, lasting nearly an hour and a half, of an antihero and is based on one of the best-selling and most popular DC Comics graphic novels.

Jonah Hex ranked No. 10 on Prime Video US

Jonah Hex, the classic DC Comics character, has been experiencing a resurgence on Prime Video, over 10 years later. It currently holds the 10th position in the ranking of the most-watched titles in the United States.

The story is set in the Wild West and follows Jonah Hex, known for the scar on his face and for wearing a Confederate Army uniform. The US military offers him an offer he can’t refuse: he has to stop a terrorist in exchange for his freedom.

Megan Fox, Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Michael Fassbender, Brandi Coleman, David Jensen, Natacha Itzel, Wes Bentley, Michael Shannon, Will Arnett and John Gallagher Jr. are some of the stars who appeared in the 2010 dramatic thriller.