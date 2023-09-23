Prime Video: This drama with Jake Gyllenhaal is the most-watched movie in the US

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain and Donnie Darko) stars in one of the new thrillers on Prime Video, which this morning, after the Top 10 was updated, became the most-watched movie on the platform in the United States.

This movie is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which portrays a war story that has captivated hundreds of users worldwide, but especially Americans. Its success was so significant that it even managed to gross $21 million.

In general, it received good reviews from critics, which has helped it become a favorite of many. The director, known for Sherlock Holmes and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, also co-wrote the story and served as a producer.

The Covenant is the new most-watched movie on the Amazon platform, and it’s not only one of the most popular thrillers, but many have also praised the performances of the lead actors, such as Jake Gyllenhaal.

The story follows Sergeant John Kinley, one of the few survivors from his last tour of duty in Afghanistan, as he decides to return to the war zone to rescue his friend Ahmed and his family.

The cast includes some notable names and among them, Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Jonny Lee Miller, Emily Beecham, Jason Wong, Bobby Schofield, Sina Parvaneh, Sean Sagar and James Nelson-Joyce stand out.