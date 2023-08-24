Prime Video: This horror thriller is the most-watched movie in the US just two days after its release

Not too long ago, Prime Video had Cocaine Bear as the most-watched movie on the platform in the United States. However, the top 10 is constantly refreshed, and now it’s the turn of a horror story to take the spotlight.

This one took its place and is currently leading the chart, competing with other titles like the production directed by Elizabeth Banks and the sensation Red, White & Royal Blue.

The most chosen film is a project directed by Adrian Grunberg and starring prominent actors. One of the most well-known is Josh Lucas, who has appeared in works such as Glory Road, Sweet Home Alabama and Yellowstone.

The Black Demon is the most-watched movie on Prime Video US

The Black Demon is the most-watched movie on the streaming platform and is based on the Mexican legend, making it a foreign production. Early this morning, it was reported that the film is the top choice among US users.

The story follows Paul Sturges, who goes on vacation to Bahía Azul with his family, and from the depths of the sea emerges a massive megalodon known only by its name: The Black Demon.

Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cedillo, Venus Ariel, Carlos Solórzano, Jorge A. Jimenez, Raúl Méndez, Héctor Jiménez, Edgar Flores, Omar Chaparro and Luis del Valle are some of the stars who make up the cast.