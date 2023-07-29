Dakota Johnson starred in one of the most popular film adaptations of all time, which borders on romance and erotica. Now, the story has made its way back to the top 5 of Prime Video‘s worldwide top 10.

James Foley is in charge of directing the third installment of the franchise, while Niall Leonard and the writer of the books herself, E.L. James, were in charge of creating the screenplay.

In 2019, the 33-year-old actress was nominated for an Alliance of Women Film Journalists as Actress Most in Need of a New Agent. The film also won a People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Drama Movie.

Fifty Shades Freed is Prime Video’s most watched love movie

Fifty Shades Freed premiered in 2018 and thousands of fans of the author rushed to movie theaters to see how the love story, which starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, concluded.

Although it has established itself as a favorite among Prime Video users worldwide, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the franchise is not available in Amazon’s catalog, but is on Max.

The story follows newlyweds Christian and Anastasia, who enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxuries believing that they have left behind the problems of the past. However, as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that jeopardize her happiness and her relationship.