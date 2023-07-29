Prime Video: This supernatural thriller is the platform's most watched movie in the US

M. Night Shyamalan directed one of the most popular films on Prime Video this week, which has been ranked as the most watched movie in the United States. The thriller was released a few months ago and continues to be a hit.

The filmmaker himself also collaborated with the creation of the script, which was in the hands of Steve Desmond (Monsters) and Paul Tremblay (Phobos and A Head Full of Ghosts). The cast was packed with A-list stars.

Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge and Rupert Grint were among the cast of the supernatural film, which has earned a Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards nomination.

Knock at the Cabin is the most watched movie on Prime Video US

Knock at the Cabin has been enshrined as Prime Video‘s most-watched movie across the United States, which means users have picked it up multiple times. The supernatural thriller was released a few months ago but is still rocking.

“While on vacation, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a decision to avoid the apocalypse,” describes the official synopsis.

Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, William Ragsdale, Clare Louise Frost, Mike Wilson and McKenna Kerrigan make up the main cast.