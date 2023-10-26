Prime Video's The Other Zoey becomes the most-wacthed movie worldwide just a week after its premiere

Romantic comedies have carried significant weight in Prime Video‘s catalog over the past few months, especially after the highly anticipated release of the adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue. Now, one week after its addition, it’s The Other Zoey that’s been causing a sensation among users.

Despite the story being filled with clichés, as the main character is the type who doesn’t believe in love until the right person comes along, it has captured the viewers’ attention. Josephine Langford, who is known for portraying Tessa in the young adult romantic franchise After, takes the lead in the film.

Those who share the spotlight with the 26-year-old actress are Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone). Flix Patrol confirmed that the rom-com has not only become the most-watched movie worldwide but has also managed to dethrone other productions like The Burial with Jamie Foxx.

The Other Zoey is the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

Romantic comedies not only tend to have a plot full of drama and unexpected twists among their protagonists, but in The Other Zoey, three industry heavyweights contribute their dose of suspense and even science. The chemistry between Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux made the movie become the most-watched on Prime Video.

According to the specialized site in streaming platforms and global rankings, Flix Patrol, the title has managed to dethrone several well-known productions that have been in the Top 10 for a while, such as The Burial with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, now being the number one worldwide.

Its plot, which has predictable yet enjoyable twists, follows Zoey Miller, a super-intelligent geeky computer scientist who has no interest in romantic love. Her life takes a turn when Zack, the high school football star, suffers from amnesia and mistakes her for his girlfriend.

While comedy and romance are the primary elements on which the story is based, as the film unfolds, we can see how the characters must deal with other issues related to friendship, relationships, uncertainty about the future and each one’s identity.

Matthew Tabak (Manson’s Lost Girls and Auggie Rose) was responsible for writing the lively script, which is at times quite hilarious. Meanwhile, Sara Zandieh, known for her work behind the scenes on Good Girls and A Simple Wedding, took charge of directing the project.

Despite the undeniable main stars being the three young talents, they were accompanied by notable figures in the entertainment industry. Three of the most prominent ones are Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian, who portrayed the parents of the main characters.

Could The Other Zoey have a sequel?

Despite the good reviews it has received, with only one week since its release, it is unlikely that The Other Zoey will have a sequel. The story had a good ending, and there wouldn’t be a reason to continue the plot. However, as of now, neither the actors nor Amazon have discussed the future of the film.

Dennis Harvey of Variety was one of the first professional critics to write about the movie, which he described as “a rather enjoyable romp for those who want familiar genre beats performed by attractive actors in attractive settings“.