Sofia Coppola will return to the big screen to portray the story of Priscilla Presley, the beloved of the King of Rock and Roll. This time we will see how the memoirs she wrote in 1985 will be adapted. Here we tell you all about the upcoming biopic.

Priscilla will be the new upcoming biopic about the Presley family. The beloved of the King of Rock and Roll, Priscilla Presley, will have her own movie and will be directed and written by the acclaimed Sofia Coppola. As announced by Variety, filming will take place in Toronto later this year and will be brought to the big screen by A24.

The director's project follows the extraordinary Elvis film, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler, who could win the Oscar for Best Actor for his work. In that case we saw how Olivia DeJonge developed the role of Priscilla, but this time we will see a totally different actress.

Presley's glamorous wife and businesswoman led a mythical life during their years together and after, so it was time for a director to take the story under his wing and bring it to the big screen. As the years went by, the two have established themselves as the most iconic couple in the entertainment industry. Now it's time to tell her side of the story and how she has lived so many years alongside the King.

Priscilla: Who are the cast?

Cailee Spaeny, known for her work in Mare of Easttown, and Jacob Elordi, who starred in Euphoria, will star in the story. Cailee will play Priscilla and Jacob will be Elvis, so we will have a totally different screenplay from what we saw in the last adaptation of their love story.

A few days ago, the first images of the filming were leaked and the fans were not amused. They called the pictures "disappointing", since none of the actors managed to get the physical resemblance of those they play. Comparisons have become inevitable due to the high bar set by Baz Luhrmann's film.

Priscilla: What will the film be based on?

The project is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Presley and Me. It tells how the two met in 1945, when she was 14 and he was 24, during his military service in Germany. They were married at the Alladdin Hotel in Las Vegas and in 1967 they had their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Since the singer's death in 1977, the women in his life have been responsible for carrying on his legacy and estate.

According to Deadline, insiders say the director had been eyeing this film for a while as a follow-up to On The Rocks. She had already been meeting with several actors to see who would play the iconic couple and that's when she decided to cast Elordi in the role of the King. While Spaeny was always his first choice, from the first day he knew the film would be made.