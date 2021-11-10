In a story that reminds us of what happened between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, on PSG’s women's team, 26-year-old midfielder Aminata Diallo was arrested by French Police for her involvement in an attack against fellow teammate Kheira Hamraoui. According to police reports, Hamraoui was attacked by masked men when she was pulled out of Diallo’s car and hit with metal bars on her hands and legs.

PSG confirmed that the player taken into custody was Diallo and the attack had taken place last Thursday. The police investigation has determined that after a team dinner, Hamraoui traveled with Diallo in Diallo’s car and the automobile was intercepted by the masked men.

In a statement issued by PSG the club stated, “Paris St.-Germain is working with the Versailles police to clarify the facts… The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

Why was Aminata Diallo arrested?

According to the New York Times, Hamraoui accepted a ride home from Diallo, as Diallo was driving the car was stopped and both players were pulled from the vehicle, Diallo was held by one suspect, while Hamraoui was hit by the others. The allegations by police are that Diallo hired the masked men to remove Hamraoui from the starting rotation at PSG and she could take her spot on the team, as both play the same position at the club.

Diallo had featured in place of Hamraoui in the Champions League match against Real Madrid just one day prior to her arrest. PSG has added extra security to the squad and is yet another strange criminal incident that has taken place involving players from the club. Various PSG players on the men's side have had their homes robbed, while playing away matches. In some cases, family members of the players were in the homes when they were robbed.