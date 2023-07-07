Puppy Love with Lucy Hale and Grant Austin: When and on what platform will the rom-com arrive?

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars and The Hating Game) is back in romantic comedies and will now star in Puppy Love, alongside Grant Austin (The Flash). The actress already has several films of this style in her repertoire.

The story follows Nicole and Max, who vow to lose each other’s number until their dogs find a mate after a disastrous first date. However, they are forced to become responsible co-parents, but end up finding love themselves.

Nick Fabiano and Richard Alan Reid were in charge of the direction. Greg Glienna and Kirsten Guenther were behind the screenplay. Several stars, such as Jane Seymour and Michael Hitchcock, are part of the main cast.

When and on what platform will Puppy Love arrive?

Puppy Love is one of the rom-coms added to the list of 2023 releases and will be available to watch for free. The movie will debut on Amazon Freevee on August 18. This is the first time that a Lucy Hale title has been brought to the screen in this way.