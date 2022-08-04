Puple Hearts is the new drama and romance movie that Netflix bet on and so far it has been a success. Not only for its plot and cast, but also for the catchy songs and emotional ballads. Here is the full list of the artists involved and the titles of the tunes.

Purple Hearts is the production that is racking up millions of views on Netflix's raking. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the story follows two young men, Cassie and Luke, who marry for convenience and fate plays a different trick on them, so they both end up finding love.

This is not the first time we see both stars in a movie with a strong and well-known soundtrack. Sofia played Evie in the Disney franchise, Descendants, while Nicholas played Prince Charming in the new Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello.

The film is based on the play by Tess Wakefield, called Purple Hearts: A Novel, and the direction was under the lens of Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Many rumors of a sequel arose after the great success of the first installment. You can find out what is being said about a possible new installment here.

Purple Hearts Soundtrack: Entire tracklist

Spoiler Alert! - The entire soundtrack of the film is performed by the leading lady, Sofia Carson, who we have already seen acting and singing in the Disney musical, Descendants. The 29 year old actress plays Cassie, a young singer-songwriter who wanted to marry Luke so that her health insurance would cover her medications, as she has type 1 diabetes.

Undoubtedly, Sofia gives an intimate and casual touch to the classic songs she performs during the course of the film. The first song she sings, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, can be seen at the beginning of the film, as she sings it in the bar where she meets Luke.

While the version of Feel It Still is sung in Portugal, when she almost faints because she can't control her illness. Next is Come Back Home, although it appears repeatedly as the story progresses, the first time it appeared in Luke's deployment in Iraq.

I Hate The Way is first heard when Cassie performs it live and Blue Side Of The Sky when Luke plays it for his family while they are at a cookout. The last song, I Didn't Know, plays when Cassie sings it in the final concert of the film, where she realizes her feelings for the Marine.