Purple Hearts is the new drama romance that Netflix has bet on, starring a pretty well known cast. Here we tell you if there will be a sequel to the new movie.

Purple Hearts is the new young adult drama that is making waves in the Netflix catalog. The film, starring Disney star Sofia Carson and new Cinderella prince Nicholas Galitzine, features a story with plenty of shades of Dear John and A Star is Born.

The plot follows Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter trying to make a name for herself in music and find meaning in her professional vocation. On the other side is Luke, a young U.S. Marine with completely different ideals and personality than Cassie.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the film released on July 29. The screenplay, written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia, is based on the book of the same name by Tess Wakefield. Over the past few years, Netflix has bet quite a bit on romantic dramas, such as Persuasion with Dakota Johnson, which gives us hope for a new installment.

Purple Hearts will have a sequel?

Netflix has not made any statement regarding a sequel to the film. One thing that definitely makes some noise is that the author of Purple Hearts: A Novel has not written a sequel. So it could mean that the story won't continue, but it wouldn't be the first time a script completely separate from the book has been made.

Spoiler Alert! - As could be seen in the ending of the movie, Cassie and Luke end up together. Should the production company decide to continue with the drama, the sequel could bring to the screen the life of both of them as married and even with children. Although not everything would be rosy, since Luke was kicked out of the U.S. Marines after being accused of fraud and Cassie is in constant pursuit of success with her career as an artist.