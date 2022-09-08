Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, Buckingham Palace announced. She was the longest-reigning British monarch. Here, check out some facts about her, including her age.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” at Balmoral after saying that her doctors were worried about her health this morning. Her fourth children and Prince William were with her, while Prince Harry was on his way.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will be the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. According to the statement, “the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

According to reports, people have been gathering at the gates of Balmoral, in Scotland, as well as outside Buckingham Palace, in London. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, as well as the longest-serving incumbent head of state, as she ruled for 70 years.

How old was Queen Elizabeth II?

Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth) on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather, King George V. She was 96 years old.

After her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, Elizabeth became the heir presumptive. She served Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War, and she married hilip Mountbatten in November 1947.

Elizabeth became queen at only 25 years old when her father died in February 1952. Thanks to her stability and tenacity displayed during difficult times, she is regarded as one fo the greatest of British monarchs in history.