Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 at Balmoral. She was the longest-reigning British monarch, after ruling for 70 years. Here, check out who are the grandchildrens of the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II: How many children and grandchildren did the Queen of the UK have?

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She was accompanied by her children and Prince William, while Prince Harry is on his way to Scotland.

Her eldest son, Charles, former Prince of Wales, will now serve as King, while Prince William will become heir pressuptimtive. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

In February, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” said King Charles. Camilla, his wife, becomes Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II: All her grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten (then Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), in November 1947. They had four children together: King Charles, former Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth II had eight grandkids and twelve great-grandchildren. The oldest is Peter Philips (44 years old) and the youngest is James, Viscount Severn (14 years old). Below, it is the complete list, with age and parents:

James, Viscount Severn

Age: 14

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor

Age: 18

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex

Princess Eugenie

Age: 32

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Princess Beatrice

Age: 33

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Prince Harry

Age: 37

Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince William

Age: 39

Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Zara Tindall

Age: 41

Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips

Peter Phillips

Age: 44

Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips