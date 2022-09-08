Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She was accompanied by her children and Prince William, while Prince Harry is on his way to Scotland.
Her eldest son, Charles, former Prince of Wales, will now serve as King, while Prince William will become heir pressuptimtive. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
In February, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” said King Charles. Camilla, his wife, becomes Queen Consort.
Queen Elizabeth II: All her grandchildren
Queen Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten (then Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), in November 1947. They had four children together: King Charles, former Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Queen Elizabeth II had eight grandkids and twelve great-grandchildren. The oldest is Peter Philips (44 years old) and the youngest is James, Viscount Severn (14 years old). Below, it is the complete list, with age and parents:
James, Viscount Severn
Age: 14
Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex
Lady Louise Windsor
Age: 18
Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex
Princess Eugenie
Age: 32
Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Princess Beatrice
Age: 33
Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince Harry
Age: 37
Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Prince William
Age: 39
Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Zara Tindall
Age: 41
Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips
Peter Phillips
Age: 44
Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips