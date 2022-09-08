Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom since 1953. From that time until her death, she managed to build a massive fortune that put her as one of the richest monarchs in the whole world.

Queen Elizabeth II net worth 2022: What was the fortune of the Queen of the UK?

The whole world was in shock this September 8 of 2022. The Royal Family announced the death of Elizabeth II at age of 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom reigned for 70 years and since then she built a massive fortune to be one of the richest monarchs, with an impressive net worth thanks to her good financial management.

Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London, in April 21, 1926. Her father, King George VI, acceded to the trone in 1936 after his brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated. When her father died in 1952, she became queen regnant and then in June of 1953 she was formally coronated.

But not everything was only about politics for Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the Royal Family, she was able to manage very well her finances, through a number of sources that will go on for generations.

What was Queen Elizabeth's net worth?

The finances of the British Royal Family comes through multiple sources like properties, jewelry, income from private investments, official entertainment, parliamentary annuity, amongst others.

According to Business Insider, Queen Elizabeth II had a net worth between $520 and $530 million (USD). In the list of world's richest monarchs, she was ranked 12th behind Albert II (Prince of Monaco) and ahead of Charles (Prince of Wales), who is her son and will take the throne.

In the list of wealthiest monarchs, the number one is Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand, with a net worth of $43 billion thanks to investments. In second place is Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Emir of Qatar) and Salman of Saudi Arabia (King of Saudi Arabia).