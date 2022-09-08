Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning British monarch in history, with 70 years in office. Her son will take over her place on the throne and lead the country from now on. After the 10-day mourning process, the funeral will be held to bid her the last farewell. Here we tell you where and when to watch it in your country.

The announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, paralyzed the entire world. The government and the royal family are in mourning and funeral arrangements are already underway to properly honor one of the world's most important figures.

According to the official royal website, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow". Prince Charles, son of the 96-year-old monarch and Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh), is the next to take the throne and will soon be crowned.

After the news was released, the protocol that has been planned for years for this day, whose original name was Operation London Bridge, was activated. This was assigned according to the four words with which the Queen's secretary would inform Liz Truss of the fact, "London Bridge is down". As it was not in her country, but in Balmoral Castle in Scotland, it was nicknamed Operation Unicorn.

Queen Elizabeth II: When and where to watch the funeral of the monarch

The funeral is scheduled to take place 10 days after her death following the tradition of a national period of mourning (D+10 Day). It will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by leading figures from around the world, from dignitaries to heads of state. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.

They will carry the coffin from Westminster Hall in procession to the abbey and then call for two minutes of silence throughout the country. Once the one-hour service is over, the large ceremonial procession will escort the coffin to Hyde Park, where it will be transferred from the gun carriage to the state funeral carriage to travel to Windsor.

It is expected that the Queen will have a private burial at St. George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault and only her closest relatives and inner circle will be able to attend.

According to The Sun, Her Majesty's funeral will be broadcast live worldwide. Several television channels and radio stations will begin their coverage early in the day so that everyone can participate in the ceremony without having to travel.

Here is the list of how to watch the Queen's funeral live by country: