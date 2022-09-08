After the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royalty will remain in mourning for a while in honor of the former British monarch. Here are the best documentaries detailing her life and passage as one of the most important figures in the world.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, better known as the Queen of the UK, has ruled and belonged to royalty most of her life. After her father acceded to the throne in 1936 following the abdication of her brother, King Edward VIII, she became the legitimate heir and next in line to the crown.

Over time the monarchy has modernized and so has the queen. In 1970, she allowed the televising of the royal family's domestic life and eight years later she accepted the formal dissolution of her sister's marriage. The events were completely unusual for the time and Elizabeth was one of the first to accept the new rules.

In 2022, she celebrated her 50th year on the throne and as part of her Golden Jubilee, all kinds of events were held in the Commonwealth. This afternoon, the royal family pages announced her death at the age of 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow", they posted.

Queen Elizabeth II: The best documentaries portraying the life of the royal matriarch

1. Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)

Elizabeth is an archive-based documentary film about the Queen. A celebration. A truly cinematic mystery-tour up and down the decades: poetic, funny, disobedient, ungovernable, affectionate, inappropriate, mischievous, in awe. Funny. Moving. Different. The Queen as never before.

Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

2. Elizabeth At 90: A Family Tribute

A unique celebration of the Queen’s ninety years as she reaches her landmark birthday in April. Film-maker John Bridcut has been granted special access to the complete collection of Her Majesty’s personal ciné films, shot by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen herself, as well as by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Much of it has never been seen publicly before. Various members of the Royal Family are filmed watching this private footage and contributing their own personal insights and their memories of the woman they know both as a member of their own close family and as queen. Among those taking part are the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent and his sister Princess Alexandra, who has never before given an interview.

Available on fuboTV.

4. The Coronation

The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II marked the moment when she was formally recognized as England’s new sovereign in front of God and her subjects. Three hundred million people tuned in, making it the most watched event in history. Now, for the first time, Her Majesty shares memories of the ceremony. Join us as we unlock a thousand years of coronation secrets and provide an unprecedented, up-close look at the legendary Crown Jewels.

Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

5. Queen Elizabeth II: The Diamond Celebration

Produced in High Definition, with rare archive footage. Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 60 years as the Queen of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. The Queen, who has witnessed incredible social, political and cultural changes in her reign, has retained the purpose and dignity of the British Monarchy. From the death of her father King George VI, to the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton, this is the true story of how the young Princess became a great Queen.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, the cornerstone of modern British history and reigning monarch for over six decades. She has seen the world change drastically during her time as Queen. Her inscrutable commitment to duty has defined her lifetime of service to the Crown and lifetime of service to God. But Elizabeth was never meant to be Queen.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Queen Elizabeth II: Upcoming documentaries on the longest reigning monarch in history

Queen Elizabeth II: Above All Else

Queen Elizabeth II. Reigning monarch for over six decades, and the cornerstone of modern British history. Ascending to the throne after the untimely death of her beloved father, King George VI, she has seen the world change drastically, and faced a number of great challenges, both publicly and privately. Her inscrutable commitment to duty, above all else, has defined her lifetime of service to the throne. Take a look back at the incredible and incomparable life of Queen Elizabeth II.