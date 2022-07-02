Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on July 11 and it’s time to know some more about one of our two leads. Here, check out all the facts about Rachel Recchia, who also competed in the past The Bachelor season.

The Bachelorette will premiere its 19th season on Monday, July 11. For the first time, the whole season will be led by two ladies: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, two of Clayton Echard’s finalists in The Bachelor 2021.

After Windey and Recchia made it into the final three, Echard made a mess in the final episodes: told three women (including his now partner Susie Evans) he loved them, then broke up with all of them and then decided he loved Susie the most, leaving Gabby and Rachel in a bad position.

However, the two ladies, at the end, won: not only they became friends, they also became the Bachelorette(s). If you want to know more about Rachel before the season starts, here check out some facts about her such as her age, job, education, family and more.

How old is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia is 26 years old. She was born on March 8, 1996. Recchia is from Clermont, Florida. According to her The Bachelor bio, she calls herself “adventurous” and a “hopeless romantic.”

How tall is Rachel Recchia?

Many fans wanted to know how tall Rachel is, especially after the girls shared some photos together and Gabby looks way more taller than Rachel. “I’m just under 5’3",” Rachel wrote in her Instagram comment section on June 29, 2022.

Rachel Recchia’s education: Which college did she attend?

Recchia grew up in Chicago and she graduated from Ohio University. According to her Insta bio, Rachel is a flight instructor and commercial pilot. So, it’s not surprising that she wants someone who can also be spontaneous and adventurous like her.

Is Rachel Recchia flying for an airline?

As far as we know, Recchia has completed all her training, however, she is not working with an airline yet. According to a Screen Rant article from February, “all she needs now is the hours to get to the airlines.”

Who are Rachel Recchia’s parents?

Rachel’s parents are Tony and Mary Anne Recchia, and they currently live in Rachel’s hometown of Clermont. According to Life & Style, Rachel’s mother works as a paraprofessional aide for early childhood development at a local public school.