Angus Cloud passed away at 25 years old. He was best known for the role of the drug dealer Fezco in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. TMZ was the first to report the news.

While a cause of death wasn’t revealed, in a statement shared with TMZ and replicated by Variety, his family said he was struggling with his mental health: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” his family wrote.

It continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Stars pay tribute to Angus Cloud

Apart from Euphoria, Cloud also acted in films North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023). He also was set to appear in an upcoming horror film alongside Melissa Berrera for Universal.

After the announcement of his death on July 31, some of his co-stars and other colleagues have reacted to the news, including ‘West Side Story’ actress Rachel Zegler, ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renée Rapp and his Euphoria co-star Javon Walton, who played Ashtray.

Also, HBO released a statement on social media: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family.”