The 21-year-old actress Rachel Zegler will be in two of the most anticipated productions: Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the new Snow White movie. The star has not ceased to amaze with her acting skills and her voice. Here we tell you everything you need to know about her, one of the most remarkable actresses of the new generation.

Rachel Zegler will star in the new spin-off, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, of The Hunger Games franchise. The actress gained recognition when she was cast to play Maria in the remake of the classic West Side Story.

The production is considered the second best musical film in history by the American Film Institute and in 1961 swept the Oscars. 60 years later, Steven Spielberg prepared the remake that the actress had the luxury of starring in. There she demonstrated her great acting and musical talents.

Although the musical marked her debut on the big screen, the actress already had extensive experience in theater and musical comedy. Her repertoire includes works such as 42nd Street, Les Miserables and even the theatrical version of West Side Story, where she played the same role.

Rachel Zegler's family and height

Zegler's family consists of his parents and older sister. Her mother, Gina Zegler, is an American of Colombian descent and her father is an American of Polish descent. She and her older sister, Jacqueline, grew up in Clifton, New Jersey.

Rachel was born on May 3, 2001 at Hackensack University Medical Center and is 5'5" tall. She attended St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School and then Immaculate Conception, where she began singing and starred in several school musicals including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Les Miserables, Shrek: The Musical.

Thanks to those four performances, she received Metro Award nominations in the Actress in a Leading Role category. In 2019, she graduated from high school with quite a full repertoire. Serena in Legally Blonde, Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Mimi in Rent were some of the other characters she was able to play.

Rachel Zegler's love life

Rachel has been quite secretive about her love life and has wanted to keep quiet about her relationship. Rumors of a relationship with her current partner began in February 2021, when the actress tweeted "I love Josh Andres Rivera". The rapprochement between the two occurred during the filming of West Side Story.

A year later, the Deux Moi site published an article implying that the two were more than friends and the actress didn't like it one bit. So she decided to tweet in January 2022, "Respect people's privacy."

On Valentine's Day this year the couple confirmed their romance and began sharing beautiful postcards of each other on their social media profiles.



Rachel Zegler's ethnicity

The actress spoke about her heritage and what it means to be Latina after being chosen to play the lead role in Spielberg's film. "As a Colombian-American woman, growing up in these times and at this age, strong roles like Maria are very important. To be able to give life to this character that means so much to the Hispanic community makes me feel very grateful", she posted.

She is currently starring in two well-known films. Zegler will be starring in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and will be playing Snow White in the new Disney production.

The new Princess movie will be directed by Marc Webb, the mind behind 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man. Filming is expected to begin sometime this year, according to The Sun. Rachel has received multiple negative comments due to her skin color, but decided to put an end to the conversation by clarifying in a tweet: "Yes, I'm snow white. No, I will not bleach my skin for the role".