Since its announcement, “Cocaine Bear,” based on a true story, has become one of the most anticipated films, which also is the last movie from late actor Ray Liotta. Here, check out its release date, when and where it will be available to stream.

One of the most anticipated films is “Cocaine Bear,” which will serve as the last performance from the late actor Ray Liotta. The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who has been behind “Pitch Perfect” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

The film is based on a true story that took place in 1985. In the middle of the Georgia woods, a drug runner’s plane crashed and a batch of cocaine went missing, and a black bear ate it. In the movie, a group of people, including cops, criminals and tourists will have to deal with the bear.

Alongside Liotta, Keri Russelll, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and Scott Seiss complete the cast. Here, check out everything you need to know about its release.

When is Cocaine Bear’s release date in the US?

The film is set to debut exclusively in theaters on February 24, 2022. So far, fans have only seen some posters, but the excitement is there. It will definitely be one of the big releases of the upcoming year. While Banks is known for her work in comedy as a director and actor, the exact tone of the film is a mystery. Fans expect laughs and action, though.

When and where to stream ‘Cocaine Bear’?

As we know, streaming is now a big part of the film industry. ‘Cocaine Bear’ is produced by Universal, and the studio has a deal with Peacock. So, it’s very probable that the movie will end on this platform. However, as when, it will depend on several factors, such as box office numbers and more.

*This article will be updated.