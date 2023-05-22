Ray Stevenson passed away: Where to watch his most memorable movies and TV shows

Irish actor Ray Stevenson died at age 58 on Sunday, May 21, Variety has confirmed. He was known for several roles in movies such as Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, and the Thor franchise. The cause of death is still unknown.

Stevenson will appear in the upcoming Star Wars series as Baylan Skoll. He also had two films with posthumous releases 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia, which are both in post-production.

He also appeared in several TV shows such as Dexter, Rome and the last season of Vikings. He also voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If you want to know where to watch his most prominent movies and TV shows, keep reading!

Where to watch Ray stevenson’s movies and TV Shows

RRR (2022)

Available to watch on: Netflix

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Available to watch on: PeacockTV

King Arthur (2008)

Available to watch on: Fubo (free-trial in the US), Paramount+

Kill The Irishman (2011)

Available to watch on: HBO Max, Prime Video

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Available to watch on: Tubi

Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Available to watch on: Disney+

The Divergent Saga (Divergent, Insurgent and Allegiant)

Available to watch on: HBO Max, Prime Video

Rome (2 seasons)

Available on: HBO Max

Vikings (Season 6)

Available on: PeacockTV, Hulu and Prime Video