Irish actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday (May 21, 2023) at the age of 58, four days before his birthday. He was known for his roles in films such as Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, as well as the Thor and Divergent franchises.

Recently, Stevenson appeared in the Oscar-nominated film RRR,as the evil Governor Scott Buxton. On Tuesday, director SS Rajamouli paid tribute to the late star: “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

On TV, Stevenson also had several appearances, especially in HBO’s Rome and Dexter, as well as the final season of Vikings. He also voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Here, check out what we know about his sudden death.

Ray Stevenson: What was the cause of death of the actor?

Per reports from The Guardian, the Irish actor was “hospitalized suddenly while filming in Italy.” According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica the actor suffered a “sudden illness on the island of Ischia, while in production on the film Cassino in Ischia.” However, a cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

Cassino in Ischia will be one of the last two films of the actor. The other one is 1242: Gateway to the West, which is currently in post-production. He will also appear in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte as Baylan Skoll.

If you want to check some of his most memorable performances in movies and TV shows, you can see where to stream them here. Stevenson had three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia.