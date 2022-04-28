The eccentric entrepreneur, investor, and business magnate has purchased Twitter. Despite the backlash and fear over the sale, Musk pressed forward to buy the social media platform. Had he used those funds on soccer he could have boughten the most influential teams in the world in ONE purchase.

Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, just some of the 15 football teams Elon Musk could have purchased instead of Twitter

Twitter is now in the hands of Elon Musk the 50-year-old billionaire and founder of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, and founder of The Boring Company and X.com. The sale is a reported $44 billion purchase for the social media platform used to break news stories and has also become a battleground between its users, at times to gross standards of debate.

Mike Tyson once said of social media, “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.” Twitter in recent years has begun to better filter its content at times even banning big time influencers such as former United States president Donald Trump.

While Musk has joked that his next purchase could be Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in”, for Twitter Musk has stated the platform has "tremendous potential" that he would unlock. Well had he spent those billions of dollars on a soccer team he could have purchased some of the top clubs in the World… in one stroke.

The soccer teams Elon Musk could have bought with Twitter purchase money

In a graph presented by Transfermarkt, the South African native could have literally purchased as many as 15 teams if he’d just focused those billions on the world’s game.

Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City alone would have cost Musk just $32.8 billion! Chelsea who are in desperate need of a new owner would have cost Musk just $3 billion, chump change for the billionaire.

The teams Musk could have purchased for the same amount as Twitter gets rounded out with Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan, Everton, Atlético de Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

Musk could have purchased Major League Soccer in its entirety, 28 teams, and still had saved money, MLS as a whole is valued at only $14 billion.

Musk likes to do things big, even in his personal life, having been married three times, twice to the same woman and has eight children. Musk has over 87 million followers on Twitter and hopes to make the platform better by enhancing many features.

If only he’d gotten into soccer who knows what a team owned by Musk would look like. But don’t count him out on that just yet.



