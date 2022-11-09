Die Hard? No, Red One. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will star in the new Christmas action movie that will arrive earlier than planned. Here, check out its release date, cast and plot.

Two great actors have teamed up to bring a new Christmas movie. That's right, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will star in Red One. Images of the filming were recently leaked and from their costumes we already know that it will be an action story, maybe Die Hard style? The production is already in development and could arrive sooner than expected.

Evans was the first to share several images with his co-star, where you can see a little of the staging of the next exclusive production of one of the most important streaming services in the market: Amazon Prime Video. This is the first time both Marvel and DC figures have worked together, so it will be interesting to see their personalities collide in the feature film.

The Rock has been sharing a few words towards his cast mates and production team in several Instagram posts. The 50-year-old actor wrote "It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Officially starting production on our Christmas franchise movie titled Red One with my boy Chris Evans. Chris and I have been looking forward to making a Christmas movie for our entire careers and now, finally, the action begins".

Red One: What will the film be about?

Not many details about the film's plot have been revealed yet, but Variety described it as "a globe-trotting four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that imagines a whole new universe to explore within the Christmas genre".

Four quadrants signifies the four main demographic groups that Hollywood is always looking to target: men, women, people under 25 and people over 25. So it will be a film aimed at all audiences. It has not yet been stipulated what rating it will have and apparently we will have to wait a little longer to find out.

Hiram Garcia, an old acquaintance of The Rock as producer of several of his films such as Jungle Cruise, Hobbs and Shaw, Black Adam and more, was in charge of writing the script and said that R1 will have elements of comedy, adding mythological elements of Christmas stories, all this mixed with lots of action and adventure.

Red One: Who are the cast members?

Dwayne Johnson will play Callum Drift, while Chris Evans will be Jack O'Malley. On the other hand, we will see J.K. Simmons give life to the iconic Christmas character, Santa Claus, and Bonnie Hunt will be his wife, Mrs. Claus. On the other hand, several other great figures will participate in the development of the film, check the complete list here:

Lucy Liu

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Wesley Kimmel

Nick Kroll

Kiernan Shipka

Kristofer Hivju

Red One: When will it be released?

Red One will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in late 2023 and it is likely to be sometime around Christmas. There are rumors that the film could spark a Christmas action franchise, but first we'll have to wait until next week to see how it does at the box office and how much it will gross worldwide to estimate what its future will be.

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: The Nex Level) will direct and shooting officially began last month in Atlanta. Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious 6 and more) is in charge of the script and is also one of the producers.

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and engaging entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Hiram Garcia's concept and the world he envisioned are exceptionally original and we are thrilled to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful collaborative venture", she added.