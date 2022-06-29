Taylor Zakhar (The Kissing Booth 2) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) will star in the upcoming romance, "Red, White & Royal Blue," produced by Amazon Prime Video. Check out the cast, plot and release date for this film.

After the success of Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’, fans won’t have to wait long for another beloved queer romance book to come to life. Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue will come to life in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video film.

The novel was released in 2019, and it quickly entered the New York Times bestseller list. The story follows the romance between the son of the President of the United States and Prince Henry of the UK, in a classic but beloved enemies-to-lovers trope.

The movie will be directed by Matthew López, an acclaimed playwright and writer, who will be making his debut feature. Actually, filming for the movie started in London. If you can’t wait to watch this adaptation, check out what you need to know: cast, plot and release date.

Red, White & Royal Blue: Cast

Deadline reported earlier in June that The Kissing Booth 2 actor Taylor Zakhar Perez will play Alex Claremont-Diaz, while Nicholas Galitzine, who starred in Cinderella alongside Camilla Cabello, will portray Prince Henry. Alongside them, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, and Sarah Shahi have also been cast in unknown roles.

Red, White & Royal Blue: What is the plot?

If you haven’t read the book, here’s the summary: Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charming Mexican-American son of the President of the United States, has a long-standing feud with Prince Henry of England. When the tabloids start talking about it, they are forced to fake a friendship for amicable U.S.-British relations. However, unexpectedly for them, they fall in love and they'll have to decide if they keep their relationship a secret or tell the world.

When will Red, White & Royal Blue be released?

With the film starting production in the UK, Prime Video hasn’t announced an official release date yet but it’s expected for next year (maybe sooner). However, it will stream exclusively on Prime Video, for which subscriptions start at $14.99 a month.