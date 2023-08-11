The wait is finally over and one of the most anticipated movies of the year premiered yesterday on Prime Video, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez: Red, White & Royal Blue.
The story follows Alex and Henry, who after causing a ruckus at the prince’s brother’s wedding, are forced to avoid an incident by faking their friendship. The rivalry soon turns into a forced friendship and blossoms into something deeper.
The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s book, which was one of the best sellers of 2019. Now, everything indicates that the new title of the platform could enter the top 10 and take the place of My Fault.
What songs appear in Red, White & Royal Blue?
- String Quartet No. 10 in E Flat Major, D. 87: IV. Allegro by Franz Schubert
- Bad Reputation by Joan Jett
- Duda Duda by GENN
- Up The Hill Backwards by David Bowie
- Beautyful Beauti by Brainstorm
- Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer by Billy May
- The Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix) by Ellem
- Echalo Pa Ca by Sofia Reyes, Darell and Lalo Ebratt
- Que Calor by Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa
- Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny
- Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins
- Magic by David From Barberton
- Party in The Hague by DJ Roc
- Johann Sebastian Bach ‘Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variation 17 by Pi-hsien Chen
- Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K331 – ‘Alla Turga’: 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto) by Alfred Brendel
- All I Really Want Is You by The Marias
- 3 Boys by Omar Apollo
- Tu-Bardh by Clanadonia
- Le Canal Saint Martin by Maria Remusal
- City of Lost Souls by Tim Koss
- Nighttime in Harlem by Benny Reid
- Shining Armor by Mamalarky
- Alejandra by Luis Perez Meza
- Canciones De Amor A Ti by Rigoberta Bandini
- Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)
- If I Loved You by Vagabon
- Can’t Help Falling In Love by Perfume Genius
- Momentary by Edvard Kravchuk
- Fruit (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) by Oliver Sim
- Color My Life by Chicano Batman
- That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Score by Drum & Lace
- If I Loved You (Vagabon) by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers
- Buckingham Palace
- Anxious Alex
- Press Day
- Soft Side
- Later Your Majesty
- Text Bants
- First Kiss
- Red Room
- Or I’ll Else I’ll Vanish
- In Good Hands
- Pillow Talk
- Twenty-Seven
- Texas
- I’m Coming In
- Dear Henry
- Lost in a Moment
- Dive Deep
- Tell Me to Leave
- Museum
- Runway Goodbyes
- Leaked Emails
- No Turning Back
- Election Night
- Openhearted Fearless and Alive
- We Won
- Fruit (Red, White & Royal Blue Version)