The wait is finally over and one of the most anticipated movies of the year premiered yesterday on Prime Video, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez: Red, White & Royal Blue.

The story follows Alex and Henry, who after causing a ruckus at the prince’s brother’s wedding, are forced to avoid an incident by faking their friendship. The rivalry soon turns into a forced friendship and blossoms into something deeper.

The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s book, which was one of the best sellers of 2019. Now, everything indicates that the new title of the platform could enter the top 10 and take the place of My Fault.

What songs appear in Red, White & Royal Blue?

String Quartet No. 10 in E Flat Major, D. 87: IV. Allegro by Franz Schubert

Bad Reputation by Joan Jett

Duda Duda by GENN

Up The Hill Backwards by David Bowie

Beautyful Beauti by Brainstorm

Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer by Billy May

The Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix) by Ellem

Echalo Pa Ca by Sofia Reyes, Darell and Lalo Ebratt

Que Calor by Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa

Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny

Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins

Magic by David From Barberton

Party in The Hague by DJ Roc

Johann Sebastian Bach ‘Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variation 17 by Pi-hsien Chen

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K331 – ‘Alla Turga’: 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto) by Alfred Brendel

All I Really Want Is You by The Marias

3 Boys by Omar Apollo

Tu-Bardh by Clanadonia

Le Canal Saint Martin by Maria Remusal

City of Lost Souls by Tim Koss

Nighttime in Harlem by Benny Reid

Shining Armor by Mamalarky

Alejandra by Luis Perez Meza

Canciones De Amor A Ti by Rigoberta Bandini

Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)

If I Loved You by Vagabon

Can’t Help Falling In Love by Perfume Genius

Momentary by Edvard Kravchuk

Fruit (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) by Oliver Sim

Color My Life by Chicano Batman

That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Score by Drum & Lace