Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses and her repertoire is made up of pure hits. Since she opened her own production company, Hello Sunshine, the star has not stopped making great adaptations, such as Daisy Jones & The Six.

The Oscar winner for Walk the Line confessed that she tends to produce the stories that interest her the most, so her selection process for projects is based on adapting some books she has read and found appealing.

Over time she has become one of the entertainment industry’s wealthiest figures, surpassing many of her peers. Here, check out her net worth to date and some of her most popular salaries…

What is Reese Witherspoon’s net worth?

The 47-year-old star has a fortune of $440 million, according to a new Forbes article. The media named her the richest actress in the industry, surpassing great figures such as Angelina Jolie.

News broke this morning that she had sold part of her production company for $760 million to Blackstone, an affiliate of the investment fund. Reese will continue to make executive decisions, as she will be its founder on the board of directors.

Here, check out some of her salaries for her most popular productions:

Fear – $200,000

Cruel Intentions – $250,000

Sweet Home Alabama – $12.5 million

Legally Blonde – $15 million

Legally Blonde 2 – $15 million

Witherspoon has earned various amounts of money while developing her career. However, now that she is an established actress, she has a fixed amount of the minimum she expects to receive per film and this is $15 million.

Between 2001 and 2012 alone she managed to earn more than $120 million in base salary alone per tape and so far, her payouts exceeded $250 million in the film industry alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth.