Regé-Jean Page has confessed that he will not participate in the second season of Bridgerton, the series for which he has become popular. Here we tell you what are all his future projects.

Regé-Jean Page has announced that he will not be present in the future third season of the Bridgerton period series, where he previously played the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. "No, I'm not coming back to the series, by the way. The media have made that up. But we had the best and most elegant meeting I've had in a long time with excellent Italian coffee and sunshine", he confirmed in an Instagram post.

The actor will not be in the third part of Netflix's most watched series due to his busy schedule. Chris Van Dusen, , executive producer and showrunner of Bridgerton, fell rumors about the reasons for Simon's absence in the series.

"We reference Simon. In the first scene of season 2, Daphne mentions that she left her husband and baby at home. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that Regé was in Season 2, but he will always be the Duke of 'The Bridgertons.' Just because we don't see him, doesn't mean he's not there", Dusen told TV Line.

Regé-Jean Page's upcoming films

The premiere of one of the 34-year-old British actor's future projects is just around the corner. On July 14 we will be able to see him play Danny Carmichael in The Gray Man. Page will share the screen with great actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Scott Haze, Billy Bob Thornton and more.

The film will run 2 hours and 2 minutes, and the plot is about when the CIA's most skilled mercenary, known as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, accidentally discovers the agency's darkest secrets, becomes a prime target and is pursued around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins.

At the same time, it is already confirmed that he will participate in the new movie of the mythical game Dungeons & Dragons. It is scheduled for release in 2023 and will be called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Recently, some of the actors who will be present in the second adaptation of the fantacy board game were confirmed, since the first one took place in 2000.

Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Barry O'Connor, Alexis Rodney, Edgar Abram, Nicholas Blane, Sophia Eleni, Appy Pratt, Daniel Campbell, Dan Poole and Natali Servat are some of the great actors that will make up the cast of the movie. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will direct.