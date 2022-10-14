Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away on Friday, October 14. To remember him in the best way, honoring his work, here is a list of his best appearances and where to watch them at home.

Robbie Coltrane was one of the best known actors in the industry and over time he created and played characters that have been marked in the history of cinema, as was the case of Hagrid in the most popular magic franchise in the world, Harry Potter. According to his representative, the actor passed away at the age of 72 this morning.

JK Rwoling was one of the first to pay tribute to him and wrote on her social media, "He was an incredible talent, completely unique. I was beyond lucky to have met him, worked with him and laughed out loud". Many of his friends have already begun to leave messages and offer their condolences to the loved ones of the award-winning actor.

His family expressed their gratitude to all the staff at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Lambert, Scotland, for the care and diplomacy with which he was treated in his last moments of life. The cause of his death is not yet known, but is expected to be revealed by the British media shortly.

Robbie Coltrane: How and where to watch the actor's best movies

His acting career was marked by multiple successes. One of his signature roles and one of the most remembered is the semi-human-giant Rubeus Hagrid. He was Harry Potter's mentor during the eight films of the saga, between 2001 and 2011. In addition, he was also part of several major productions such as GoldenEye and James Bond's The World is not Enough, among others.

Here's a list of his best films and where to watch them via streaming:

Flash Gordon – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Britannia Hospital – Available on Kanopy.

Krull – Available on HBO Max.

Defence of the Realm – Available on Paramount+.

Mona Lisa – Available on HBO Max.

Eat the Rich – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

GoldenEye – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Adventures of Huck Finn – Available on Disney+.

The World Is Not Enough – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Alice in Wonderland – Available on Hallmark Movies Now, Tubi and Freevee.

From Hell – Available on HBO Max.

Van Helsing – Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

Ocean's Twelve – Available on Netflix.

The Brothers Bloom – Available on Kanopy.

Brave – Available on Disney+.

Great Expectations – Available on Hoopla.

Effie Gray – Available on Netflix.

National Treasure, Season 1 – Available on Hulu.

All Harry Potter movies – Available on Peacock.