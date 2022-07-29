Queen B's latest album is now available. Renaissance is the return of the singer after not releasing any album for six years, without a doubt she is back more powerful than ever. Here are the statements she has already made about various aspects of her life, such as her husband Jay Z's infidelity.

On Thursday night, Beyonce released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, where she has made strong statements and emotional releases. The 40-year-old singer is one of the music industry's biggest icons and it's not the first time we've heard her recite hints related to her confrontations.

She spoke publicly about her husband's infidelity in 2016 on Lemonade, her sixth album and one of the best-selling and most successful of her career. There we could hear the singer refer to the third party in discord as "Becky with the pretty hair".

The following year, Jay Z affirmed the cheating and commented that he had "gone into survival mode," which triggered him to shut down emotionally and the alleged reason for the infidelity, according to Daily Mail. After 21 years as a couple with the father of her three children, the singer has chosen to express her thoughts on the matter again, especially after the social condemnation of the rapper by his fans.

Plastic On The Sofa: A hint for Jay Z

In Plastic On The Sofa, the eighth song of Renaissance, we can appreciate how Beyonce makes reference to the scrutiny and continuous comments surrounding her relationship, so the singer decided to make clear her thoughts on the matter.

During the first minute of the song, we can hear her say "We don't need the world's acceptance. They're too hard on me, they're too hard on you, boy. I know you can't help but be yourself around me. And I know nobody's perfect, so I'll let you be", in allusion to the rapper.

Beyonce has managed to forgive Jay Z's mistakes and nowadays the couple is considered the richest and most powerful in the entertainment world, thanks to their huge net worth from the sale of their musical content, tours, movies and all kinds of projects.

Cozy: A statement for her sister Solange and Jay Z

Cozy is the second song on the new album where she references Jay's scandal with Solange, her sister, who in 2014 was seen attacking him in an elevator at the Met Gala. Both stated that it was a private family matter but a year later, Beyonce spoke about it in a remix of Flawless.

"And we could go out there and get some good karma, but we don't. We climb, in this b**ch like elevators. Of course, sometimes shit goes down, when it's a billion dollars in an elevator", she said in the remix with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

With the release of the new album a new lyric dedicated to his sister was unveiled, saying: "She's a god, she's a heroine, she survived, everything that happened, confident and lethal". May I suggest you don't mess with my sister, 'cause she's comfortable? Comfortable in my skin, comfortable with who I am", she is heard reciting.

Some media claim that the fight between her sister and her husband was due to the rapper's infidelity, as Solange allegedly hit Jay Z after learning of the situation. This version became popular after Beyonce released Lemonade and made public her anger. "Today I regret the day I put this ring on" and "This is your last warning, you know I give you life, if you do it again, you're going to lose your woman" are some of her strongest statements.