Regé-Jean Page, better known as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton, has not only become famous for the period series, but also for The Gray Man. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actor, such as his net worth, his movies and more.

Regé-Jean Page is best known for playing Simon Basset, in Netflix's most watched series, Bridgerton. The 34-year-old actor appeared in the first season and was able to captivate an entire audience overnight as the Duke of Hastings.

Although that was the most important role of his acting career, Page has been seen in multiple audiovisual productions since 2004, and soon, on July 14, he will be seen in a movie with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The actor's career is undoubtedly on the rise and will continue to do so for a long time to come.

"I think the goals are always the same, career and otherwise. I try to keep it simple and focus everything on empathy and compassion because that's why I got into acting. That's why I got into storytelling, in general. That's why I'm interested in culture. The most rewarding part of this job is every time someone says that something we did made them feel less alone or made them understand the world or understand themselves in a way that they didn't before because they could relate", he said in a conversation with Who What Wear.

Regé-Jean Page's family

The actor was born on April 27, 1988 in London. His mother is a Zimbabwean nurse and his father an English preacher. He has four siblings and has been interested in acting and music since he was a child, as he had a band with his younger brother.

Most of his childhood was spent with his family in Harare, Zimbabwe, where his mother was from, before returning to London to start high school. After his return to his hometown, he began performing as a hobby.

After spending two years from audition to audition, he was accepted at the Drama Centre London, from which he graduated in 2013. Since that time he has been involved in several theatrical projects, such as The Merchant of Venice and The History Boys.

Regé Jean Page's love life

As confirmed by Entertainment Tonight, the actor is in a relationship with Emily Brown, a writer and part-time athlete. They have been spotted together at several events so far this year, such as when they attended Wimbledon in the UK on July 8 for day 12 of the tournament.

They have also been spotted together last year at GQ Men of the Year Awards and the London Film Festival, while this year the duo stepped out hand-in-hand for a pre-BAFTA dinner in March.

"I'm a big fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world. Most things in the background are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It's hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and separate itself from that, the more the love story tends to come out," the actor confessed to Entertainment Weekly in December 2020.

Regé-Jean Page's net worth

The actor's net worth is $1.5 million, according to Life&Style magazine. While he is known for his participation in the first season of the most watched period series in Netflix's history, Bridgerton, Valture reported that the star turned down a $50,000 per episode raise to return for the second season. He was only supposed to appear in three to five episodes as a guest, but the actor refused and said he preferred not to.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be their duke. To join this family, not only on screen, but off screen as well. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew and exceptional fans - everything has surpassed anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will continue to grow", the actor posted on his social networks.

Regé-Jean Page's movies and TV shows

Page made his U.S. television debut in the History Channel mini-series Roots, as Chicken George, in 2016. It is based on the 1976 novel by Alex Haley, called Roots: The Saga of an American Familia. The actor's performance received multiple critical accolades, and that same year he was cast as the lead in ABC's pioloto episode Spark.

In 2011 he appeared as one of the wedding guests in J.K. Rowling's acclaimed film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, which was directed by David Yates.

In 2017 he was signed for Shonda Rhimes' drama series For the People, which was canceled two seasons later in 2019. He was also part of Mortal Engines in 2018, Sylvie's Love in 2020 and some time later he was chosen to co-star in the epic series Bridgerton. Which was also produced by Shonda Rhimes, but with the help of Netflix this time.

This year he will be seen in the new Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas film, The Gray Man, due out July 14. Page will play Danny Carmichael. The plot is about Court Gentry, a veteran CIA agent, who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his in the agency, is sent to hunt him down.