OnlyFans is gaining more and more ground within the world of celebrities and many have already decided to use it as one of their main resources to earn money. Renee Gracie is one of them. Here we tell you who she is and why she has left the raceway for the adult platform.

OnlyFans arrived to revolutionize the market and continues to captivate celebrities from the world of sports. It already has a long list of participants ranging from TV hosts to international athletes, such as Key Alves, the young Brazilian volleyball athlete who earns millions for her content. Now it's time for Renee Gracie.

The 27-year-old Australian rider decided to leave the racetrack to dive into selling photos and videos on the platform, after going through several financial conflicts. It is no secret that you can earn millions and improve your quality of life thanks to the platform that is here to stay.

Gracie had to fight pretty hard to get to where she was, since most of the pilots are men. But for the past few years, more and more women have been making their way onto the tracks, showing their passion for speed and racing.

Renee Gracie: Who is she and why is she all the rage at OnlyFans?

The young racing driver was quite the track prodigy. She made her debut in the 2013 and 2014 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia seasons and became the first woman to compete in the championship. She was a participant in the V8 Supercars Dunlop series, Bathrurst and Super2 Series categories between 2012 and 2017.

Despite suffering harassment within the automotive industry and multiple criticisms and sexist comments from men, she went ahead and showed how happy she is to be behind the wheel. On more than one occasion she stated that auto racing is her greatest passion.

However, the lack of opportunities and her financial problems continued to grow and she had to abandon racing for an undetermined period of time, despite being the first woman to compete in major cups.

In 2019, the now former driver made a place for herself in the adult film industry and soon after opened her OnlyFans account, where she has managed to become famous and one of the highest paid celebrities.

"I've been sitting comfortably on six figures a month for almost two years. I want more property, more investments, I want more of everything. At this point, the V8 Supercars have made it clear that it would be difficult for me to come back. The people in the racing organization and the sponsors, they were very critical of my possible return", the young woman assured the Daily Star, when asked about her possible return and what she has done up to this point on the platform.